Southern Railway announces Deepavali special trains from Chennai

CHENNAI: Several special trains would be operated through Chennai given the extra crowd of passengers during the Deepavali festival, according to a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train no 06021 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Podanur Superfast Express festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7 pm on October 29 (Tuesday) & November 2 (Saturday) and reach Podanur at 3:15 am, the next day (two services).

2. Train no 06022 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express festival special will leave Coimbatore at 12:15 am on October 31 (Thursday) & November 4 (Monday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9:30 am, the same day (two services). The trains will have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Katpadi, Salem, and Erode in both directions. Coach composition will be of two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, one general second class coach, one second class coach (disabled-friendly), & one luggage-cum-brake van for both trains.

3. Train no 06047 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Egmore Superfast express festival special will leave Mangaluru Central at 7:30 pm on October 29 (Tuesday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.45 am, the next day (one service).

4. In the return direction, Train no 06048 Chennai Egmore – Mangaluru Central Express festival special will leave Chennai Egmore at 12:30 pm on October 30 (Wednesday) and reach Mangaluru Central at 5:15 am, the next day (one service). The trains will have stoppages at Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, and Tiruvallur. Coach composition will be of three AC three-tier coaches, 14 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, two second class coaches (disabled-friendly).

Advance reservation for the special trains would be open from Thursday (October 24) at 8 am from the Southern Railway end, added the statement.