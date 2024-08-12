Southern Railway announces cancellation of trains from August 15 to 18; check details here

CHENNAI: On Monday, several MEMU train services are fully cancelled from 15 to 18 August due to the ongoing remodelling works at Tambaram yard, according to a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06028 Villupuram – Tambaram MEMU, Train No 06726 Villupuram – Melmaruvathur MEMU, Train No 06722 Melmaruvathur –Chennai Beach MEMU, Train No 06026 Pondicherry – Chennai Egmore MEMU, Train No 06025 Chennai Egmore - Pondicherry MEMU, Train No 06721 Chennai Beach – Melmaruvathur MEMU, Train No 06725 Melmaruvathur – Villupuram MEMU will be fully cancelled from August 15 to 18.

Train No 06027 Tambaram – Villupuram MEMU, is cancelled from 15 to 17 August.

On 18 August, suburban train services will be operated and normal operations of EMU train services will resume from 12:00 pm (noon)on the same day.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would operate additional Bus services, from 15 to 18 August.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey per updated timings, added to the statement.