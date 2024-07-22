Southern Railway announces cancellation of Antyodaya Express and other trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of the Antyodaya Express train between Tambaram and Nagercoil for 10 days due to track development works.

Accordingly, the Antyodaya Express train running from Tambaram to Nagercoil every night at 11 pm is completely cancelled from July 23 to July 31. Similarly, Antyodaya Express train running from Nagercoil to Tambaram will be cancelled from (July 22) till end of the month.

The express train departing from Tambaram to Nagercoil at 7.30 pm daily will depart from Chennai Egmore at 7 pm on 24, 28, 29 and 31.

On the other hand, the express train departing from Nagercoil to Tambaram at 4.30 pm will reach Chennai Egmore instead of Chennai Tambaram on July 22, 23, 25, 29 and 30.

In a press release issued by Southern Railway, it said, “Due to the engineering and signal improvement works going on at Tambaram Workshop in Chennai Railway Division, from tomorrow (Tuesday) to July 31, some of the trains running to Chennai will be completely cancelled, many trains will be partially cancelled and many trains will depart late."

Train No. 20684 Sengottai – Tambaram Express, scheduled to leave Sengottai at 4:15 pm on July 22, 24, 27, 26, 29, and 31, will be short-terminated at Villupuram. The train will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Tambaram.

Train No. 20683 Tambaram – Sengottai Express, scheduled to leave Tambaram at 9 pm on July 24, 25, 28, and 30, will instead depart from Villupuram at 11:15 pm.