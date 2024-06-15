Southern Railway announces Bi-Weekly Express specials between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special Bi-Weekly Express trains between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram to accommodate extra passenger demand.

Train No.06051 Tambaram Ramanathapuram Bi-Weekly Express Special will leave Tambaram at 7.00PM on June 21, 23, 28, 30 and on July 05, 07, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 (Fridays & Sundays) and reach Ramanathapuram at 07.50 AM, the next day (12 Services)

Train No. 06052 Ramanathapuram -Tambaram Bi-Weekly Express Special will leave Ramanathapuram at 3.00PM on June 22, 24, 29 and on July 01, 06, 08, 13, 15, 20, 22 27, 29(Saturdays & Mondays) and reach Tambaram at 03.15 AM, the next day (12 Services)

Coach Composition: 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 3- AC Three Tier Coaches, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 7- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans

Advance reservations will open shortly and Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, added the press note.