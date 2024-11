Southern Railway announces additional stoppages for local trains from Dec 2, check details

CHENNAI: Additional stoppages would be provided for several EMU/MEMU fast trains from December 2 (Monday) due to operational reasons, according to a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 43408 Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex EMU fast Local leaving Arakkonam at 6.40 am will be provided with an additional stoppage at Thiruninravur railway station (7.30 am).

Train no 43216 – Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU Fast Local leaving Tiruvallur at 8.15 am will be provided with an additional stoppage at Sevvapet Road railway station (8.21 am). To have uniform stopping for all Fast EMU/MEMU trains, stopping at Vyasarpadi Jeeva is eliminated.

Train no 07238 – Arakkonam – Chennai Central MEMU leaving Arakkonam at 2.25 pm will be provided with an additional stoppage at Thiruninravur railway station (3.12 pm).

Train no 06033 – Chennai Beach – Tiruvannamalai MEMU leaving Chennai Beach at 6:00 pm will be provided with an additional stoppage at Puliyamangalam railway station (7.25 pm).

Train no 66021– Moore Market Complex - Arakkonam EMU Fast Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 7.10 pm will be provided additional stoppage at Egattur (7.58 pm), Senji Panambakkam (8.06 pm) and Puliyamangalam railway station (8.25 pm), added the release.