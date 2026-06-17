Southern Railway announces additional stoppages, diversions for express trains till June 26

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced yard remodelling works at Arakkonam Junction, resulting in changes to express train services. These changes include temporary stoppages at Tiruvallur station till June 25, and the diversion of certain train services till June 26.
Train 17652, Kacheguda – Chengalpattu Express, scheduled to leave Kacheguda at 5 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, will be provided with an additional stoppage at Tiruvallur till June 25.
Train 17653, Kacheguda – Puducherry Express, scheduled to leave Kacheguda at 5 pm on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, will also have a temporary stoppage till June 25.
Train 16111, Tirupati – Puducherry Daily Express, scheduled to leave Tirupati at 4:10 am, will be diverted to run via Tiruttani, Arakkonam North Cabin, Melpakkam, and Tirumalpur, skipping its regular stoppage at Arakkonam till June 26.
Train 16112, Puducherry – Tirupati Daily Express, scheduled to leave Puducherry at 2:40 pm, will be diverted to run via Tirumalpur, Melpakkam, Arakkonam North Cabin, and Tiruttani, skipping its regular stoppage at Arakkonam till June 26.