Southern Railway announces additional stoppages, diversions for express trains till June 26

Train 17652, Kacheguda – Chengalpattu Express, scheduled to leave Kacheguda at 5 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, will be provided with an additional stoppage at Tiruvallur till June 25.

Train 17653, Kacheguda – Puducherry Express, scheduled to leave Kacheguda at 5 pm on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, will also have a temporary stoppage till June 25.