Southern Railway announces addition of general coaches in unreserved trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Tuesday announced that General Class Coaches will be added to the unreserved trains.

Train No. 16211/16212 Yesvantpur-Salem / Salem Jn – Yesvantpur Jn unreserved Express will be permanently augmented with two General Second Class Coaches Ex. Yesvantpur with effect from 4 July, 2024 and Ex. Salem with effect from 5 July, 2024.

The coach composition after augmentation will be 15 General Second Coaches & 2 Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Train No. 16529/16530 SMVT Bengaluru - Karaikal/ Karaikal - Smvt Bengaluru Unreserved Express will be permanently augmented with two General Second Class Coaches Ex. SMVT Bengaluru with effect from 6 July, 2024 and Ex. Karaikal with effect from 7 July, 2024

The coach composition after augmentation will be 12 General Second Class coaches & 2 Luggage cum Brake Vans.