Southern Railway announces 5 pairs of special trains for Kumb Mela Festival

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of five pairs of special trains would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela Festival.

Train No. 06005 Kanniyakumari – Gaya Weekly Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 8.30 pm on Janaury 6 and 20, 2025 (Monday) and reach Gaya at 01.30 am, the fourth day (2 Services). In return direction Train No. 06006 Gaya – Kanniyakumari Weekly Special will leave Gaya at 11.55 pm.

Train No. 06021 Kochuveli – Gaya Weekly Special will leave Kochuveli at 2.00 pm on Janaury 7, 21 and February 4 , 2025 (Tuesday) and reach Gaya at 01.30 am, the fourth day (3 Services).

In return direction Train No. 06022 Gaya – Kochuveli Weekly Special will leave Gaya at 11.55 pm on Janaury 10, 24 and February 7, 2025 (Friday) and reach Kochuveli at 10.15 am, the fourth day (3 Services)

Train No. 06001 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) Weekly Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.20 pm onJanaury 8 and 22, February 5, 19 and 26, 2025 (Wednesday) and reach Gomti Nagar at 2.15 pm, the third day (6 Services). In return direction Train No. 06002 Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special will leave Gomti Nagar at 03.45am on January 11, 18 and 25, February 8 and 22, March 1, 2025 (Saturday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.55 pm, the next day (6 Services).

Train No. 06003 Kanniyakumari – Banaras Weekly Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 08.30 pm on February 17, 2025 (Monday) and reach Banaras at 09.50 pm, the third day (1 Service). In return direction Train No. 06004 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Weekly Special will leave Banaras at 06.05 pm on February 20, 2025 (Thursday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 09.00 pm, the third day (1 Service)

Train No. 06007 Kochuveli – Banaras Weekly Special will leave Kochuveli at 02.00 pm on February 18 and 25, 2025 (Tuesday) and reach Banaras at 09.50 pm the third day (2 Services). In return direction Train No. 06008 Banaras – Kochuveli Weekly Special will leave Banaras at 06.05 pm on February 21 and 28 , 2025 (Friday) and reach Kochuveli at 11.55 pm, the third day (2 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said. Advance reservation for the above specials will open at 08.00 am on December 22 from Southern Railway End.