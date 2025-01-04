Southern Railway announces 4 pairs of special trains announced for Pongal; check details here

CHENNAI: Four pairs of special trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal festival.

1. Train No. 06092 Tirunelveli – Tambaram Weekly Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 15.30 hrs on January 12, 19, & 26 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 4.10 am, the next day (3 services).

2. In the return direction, Train No. 06091 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on January 13, 20 & 27 (Mondays) and reach Tirunelveli at 4.55 am, the next day (3 services).

3. Train No. 06093 Tambaram – Kanniyakumari Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 10.30 pm on January 13 (Monday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.30 pm, the next day (1 service).

4. In the return direction, Train No. 06094 Kanniyakumari - Tambaram Festival Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 3.30 hrs on January 14 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 6.15 am the next day (1 service).

5. Train No. 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Weekly Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 pm on January 12 & 19 (Sundays) and reach Nagercoil at 1 pm the next day (2 services).

6. In the return direction, Train No. 06090 Nagercoil – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Festival Special will leave Nagercoil at 7 pm on January 13 & 20 (Mondays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9.30 am, the next day (2 services).

7. Train No. 06104 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram Bi-Weekly Festival Special will leave Ramanathapuram at 3.30 pm on January 10, 12 & 17 (Friday, Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 3.30 am the next day (3 services).

8. In the return direction Train No. 06103 Tambaram – Ramanathapuram Bi-Weekly Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 5 pm on January 11, 13 & 18 (Saturday, Monday) and reach Ramanathapuram at 5.15 am, the next day (3 services).

Advance reservation for the above festival special trains will open at 8 am on January 5, 2025 (Sunday), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.