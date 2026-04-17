Southern Railway adds 28 train pairs, 246 stoppages; punctuality at 93.22% in 2025-26

Also, changes were made to existing services. Five pairs of trains were extended, including services such as the Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amrita Express up to Rameswaram and the Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat up to Narsapur. Frequency was increased for select services, including Tirupati-Rameswaram and Chennai-Badnera routes.

Travel time reductions were also reported across multiple routes. A total of 98 trains were speeded up, with some services seeing reductions of up to 85 minutes, particularly on long-distance corridors.

In terms of accessibility, 246 new stoppages were introduced across stations, including smaller towns and intermediate locations, expanding connectivity beyond major junctions.