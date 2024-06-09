Southern parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rain today, says weather department

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over the southern parts of Tamil Nadu , heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

For the next five days, light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu, the weather officials added.

In next 24 hours, Chennai's sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas, the RMC said.