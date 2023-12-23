Southern Indian Science Fair: Fair for Southern States to be held in Jan

CHENNAI: The Southern Indian Science Fair, an annual event for students of classes 8 to 10 will be held in all high schools, for Southern States only.

The fair will have exhibits on various scientific themes and for which, participants are winners of State-level science fairs conducted by respective State governments.

"The regional event is been organised every year since 1981-1982 on a rotational basis. This year SCERT Andhra Pradesh has agreed to conduct SISF-2024 in third week of January-2024. The exact venue and schedule will be communicated in due course, "said department circular.

For the South Indian Science Fair, students studying in classes 8 to 10 are eligible to select maximum 35 exhibits, under three different categories.

The categories are; individual, group and teachers levels.