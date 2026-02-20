Southern districts to get heavy rain this weekend, Chennai remains dry

CHENNAI: The southern districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to get heavy rain at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts on February 21 and Dindigul, Madurai districts on February 22. Chennai continues to remain dry, says the Regional Meteorological Centre.
According to RMC, an upper air cyclonic circulation lay over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours, further its expected to move northwestwards.
The system may bring light to moderate rain and is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry areas on Friday. “Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu and Puducherry areas this weekend,” says the weather department.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts on Saturday and Dindigul and Madurai districts on Sunday. The capital city may see dry weather conditions, and Mist or Haze is likely to prevail during the early morning hours and affect the visibility.