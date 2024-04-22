Southern districts in Tamil Nadu get relief with light rainfall, heatwave to continue in Northern parts

CHENNAI: Even as the heat wave conditions continue to prevail at a few isolated places over North Interior Tamil Nadu, several parts of Tamil Nadu received isolated rainfall on Monday morning.

While Kanyakumari received the highest of 4 cm of rainfall, Erode received 2 cm of rainfall and Coimbatore recorded 1 cm of rainfall.

The Southern districts are likely to continue to receive light rainfall throughout this week.

However, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu until Friday.

The maximum temperature can be above normal in Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Tirupattur, Trichy, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore.

No large shift in temperature is expected in other districts.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 39-41 degree Celsius at a few pockets over the plains of the north interior districts, and 34-38 degree Celsius over the plains of rest of Tamil Nadu.

The humidity is likely to be about 30-50 percent in the afternoon hours and 40-75 percent during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts; and 50-85 percent over the coastal areas until Friday.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum temperature being around 37- 38 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 degree Celsius.