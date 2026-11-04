South Zone cops arrest 49 in single-day NDPS drive

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, said the police also seized 19.8 kg of hashish in Ramanathapuram district and arrested A Mano (34), son of Anthony Xavier, of Thalir Marungur in Tiruvadanai taluk.

A special team apprehended Mano, who was loitering suspiciously near the Pasiyamman Temple beach area at Pasipattinam and seized 2 kg of hashish from him. Following interrogation, another 17.8 kg was recovered from his house, the IG said.

Two NDPS cases are already pending against Mano. In one of them, registered at SP Pattinam police station, the police had seized 15 kg of ganja, and Mano had been absconding in connection with that case until his arrest on Tuesday, he said.