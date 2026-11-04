South Zone cops arrest 49 in single-day NDPS drive

MADURAI: South Zone police registered 35 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 49 persons, seizing 43 kg of narcotic substances, including ganja and hashish, during a synchronised anti-drug operation across all districts and cities in the zone on Tuesday.
Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, said the police also seized 19.8 kg of hashish in Ramanathapuram district and arrested A Mano (34), son of Anthony Xavier, of Thalir Marungur in Tiruvadanai taluk.
A special team apprehended Mano, who was loitering suspiciously near the Pasiyamman Temple beach area at Pasipattinam and seized 2 kg of hashish from him. Following interrogation, another 17.8 kg was recovered from his house, the IG said.
Two NDPS cases are already pending against Mano. In one of them, registered at SP Pattinam police station, the police had seized 15 kg of ganja, and Mano had been absconding in connection with that case until his arrest on Tuesday, he said.
In 2026, the South Zone police have so far registered 3,146 NDPS cases, arrested 4,636 persons and seized 2,853.366 kg of narcotic substances. Convictions have been secured in 939 NDPS cases involving 1,189 accused, said Bidari in an official release.
The police have directed personnel to maintain continuous surveillance at vulnerable locations, monitor known drug offenders, strengthen intelligence-based enforcement and dismantle drug distribution networks. Village committees are also being activated to promote drug-free villages.
A total of 518 drug-awareness programmes were also conducted as part of Tuesday’s drive.