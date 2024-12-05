Begin typing your search...

    South Western Railway announces permanent augmentation, standard train composition on these routes

    South Western Railway (SWR) has officially notified the permanent augmentation and standardisation of train composition on several popular routes, effective from December 2024.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Dec 2024 6:47 PM IST
    South Western Railway announces permanent augmentation, standard train composition on these routes
    X

    CHENNAI: South Western Railway (SWR) has officially notified the permanent augmentation and standardisation of train composition on several popular routes, effective from December 2024.

    1. Train No 12027/12028 – KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express

    Existing Composition:

    12 AC chair car coaches, 2 AC executive chair car coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly) = 16 coaches

    Revised Composition:

    13 AC chair car coaches, 2 AC executive chair car coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly) = 17 coaches

    Effective from:

    15.12.2024 (Ex. KSR Bengaluru)

    15.12.2024 (Ex. Dr. MGR Chennai Central)

    2. Train No 16575/16576 – Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express

    Existing Composition:

    1 AC chair car coach, 7 chair car coaches, 2 general second class coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars

    Revised Composition:

    1 AC Chair Car Coach, 3 chair car coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 AC three tier economy coach, 1 sleeper class coach, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars = 14 coaches

    Effective From:

    30.01.2025 (Ex. Yesvantpur)

    31.01.2025 (Ex. Mangaluru Jn)

    3. Train No. 16539/16540 – Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express

    Existing Composition:

    1 AC chair car coach, 7 chair car coaches, 2 general second class coaches, 1 luggage cum brake Van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars

    Revised Composition:

    1 AC chair car coach, 3 chair car coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 AC three tier economy coach, 1 sleeper class coach, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars = 14 coaches

    Effective From:

    01.02.2025 (Ex. Yesvantpur)

    02.02.2025 (Ex. Mangaluru Jn)

    South Western RailwayExpress Trains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick