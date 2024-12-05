South Western Railway announces permanent augmentation, standard train composition on these routes
CHENNAI: South Western Railway (SWR) has officially notified the permanent augmentation and standardisation of train composition on several popular routes, effective from December 2024.
1. Train No 12027/12028 – KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express
Existing Composition:
12 AC chair car coaches, 2 AC executive chair car coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly) = 16 coaches
Revised Composition:
13 AC chair car coaches, 2 AC executive chair car coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly) = 17 coaches
Effective from:
15.12.2024 (Ex. KSR Bengaluru)
15.12.2024 (Ex. Dr. MGR Chennai Central)
2. Train No 16575/16576 – Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express
Existing Composition:
1 AC chair car coach, 7 chair car coaches, 2 general second class coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars
Revised Composition:
1 AC Chair Car Coach, 3 chair car coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 AC three tier economy coach, 1 sleeper class coach, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars = 14 coaches
Effective From:
30.01.2025 (Ex. Yesvantpur)
31.01.2025 (Ex. Mangaluru Jn)
3. Train No. 16539/16540 – Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express
Existing Composition:
1 AC chair car coach, 7 chair car coaches, 2 general second class coaches, 1 luggage cum brake Van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars
Revised Composition:
1 AC chair car coach, 3 chair car coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 AC three tier economy coach, 1 sleeper class coach, 1 luggage cum brake van, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), 2 AC vistadome chair cars = 14 coaches
Effective From:
01.02.2025 (Ex. Yesvantpur)
02.02.2025 (Ex. Mangaluru Jn)