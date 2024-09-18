South Western Railway announces changes in timings of several express trains; check details here

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway has notified the revision in timings of several express trains in the following stations due to the introduction of Train 20671/20672 Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment-Madurai Vande Bharat express.

1.Train 13433 SMVT Bengaluru-Malda Town Amrit Bharat Express would reach Jolarpettai at 4.35 pm instead of 4.30 pm from September 24.

2. Train 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express would reach Bangarapet and KR Puram at 11.29 am and 12.15 pm instead of 11.28 am and 12.18 pm with effect from September 20.

3.Train 12578 Mysuru-Darbhaga Bagamati Express would reach Jolarpettai at 4.35 pm instead of 4.30 pm from September 23.

4. Train 12539 Yesvantpur-Lucknow weekly express would reach Jolarpettai at 4.35 pm instead of 4.30 pm from September 25,

5.Train 22352 SMVT Bengaluru-Patliputra weekly express would reach Jolarpettai at 4.35 pm instead of 4.30 pm on September 23.

6.Train 12253 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur Anga weekly express would reach Jolarpettai at 4.35 pm instead of 4.30 pm on September 21,

7.Train 22354 SMVT Bengaluru-Patna Humsafar weekly express would reach Jolarpettai at 4.35 pm instead of 4.30 pm on September 22,

8. Train 22626 KSR Bengaluru-MGR Chennai Central double decker express would reach Jolarpettai at 4.35 pm instead of 4.30 pm on September 20 and

9.Train 12639 MGR Chennai Central – DKSR Bengaluru Brindavan superfast express would reach Kuppam, Bangarapet, KR Puram and KSR Bengaluru at 11.39 am, 12.07 pm, 12.50 pm and 2 pm, respectively, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.