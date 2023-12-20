South TN Rains: Central team inspects flood-hit areas in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Central team led by Col. K.P. Singh inspected flood affected areas including SBI Colony, Muthammal colony and Adhiparasakthi Nagar in Thoothukudi to ascertain the flood damage after a meeting with Corporation authorities.

Subsequently, the team is likely to visit flooded areas of Srivaikuntam, Eral and Kayalpattinam.

G. Prakash, Addtnl Commissioner, Municipal Administration and Monitoring officer, who joined the inspection, said still 40 inundated areas in Thoothukudi district remain inaccessible and trained personnel like NDRF could make access to such areas. However, stagnant waters started draining and hoped that within six hours, inspections could be done in these areas.

Around 4,000 NDRF personnel were engaged in the rescue operation in Thoothukudi. With the aid of ten choppers, food packets were dropped and those stranded especially pregnant women and elderly persons were being airlifted. The team would take stock of the flood damage in Tirunelveli tomorrow.