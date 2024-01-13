South TN floods: TN all-party MPs to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today

CHENNAI: An all-party delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to request the immediate disbursal of Rs 37,907 crore as flood relief to the State.

The all-party MP team on January 4 had sought an appointment with Shah and with a hope that the Centre will disburse the sum requested by the State government for four flood-affected districts in the State.

Following two major rain-related calamities in December 2023, the State government had sought the relief to restore the public infrastructure in the flood-affected districts besides extending livelihood support to the affected people.

"The State government has already demanded a total of Rs 37,907 crore as relief, including Rs 19,692.67 crore for relief and restoration work in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur districts affected by Cyclone Michaung and Rs 18,214.52 crore for relief works in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote in a statement earlier.

While Chennai and its suburbs were ravaged by Cyclone Michaung on December 3 and 4, the four southern districts of Tamil Nadu namely Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts were severely inundated by unprecedented rain on December 17 and 18.