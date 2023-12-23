South TN floods: PWD assesses damage to hospital buildings for repair

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the Tirunelveli District Government Medical College and Hospital after the recent flooding on Saturday.



The hospital was flooded last week after the heavy rains lashed the district. The health minister enquired about the basic facilities such as drinking water and food being provided to the patients. He also visited the patients undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Health minister said that the medical camps are being held at various places across the district to prevent the risk of water borne diseases and other illnesses. Since December 17th until Saturday, a total of 95,124 people have been benefitted through 2,682 camps. Out of this, 864 people have been treated for fever, and 2,565 for cold and cough.

He added that a total of 190 mobile medical vehicles are operating in Thoothukudi, 31 vehicles in Tirunelveli, 36 vehicles in Kanyakumari and 30 vehicles in Tenkasi as mobile medical vehicles. About 50 private hospital medical teams will be deployed in 50 rain-affected places across Thoothukudi.



Talking about the damage to the Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital, he said that the damage caused to the hospital due to the flood is being repaired. In four districts, 64 primary health centers and 261 sub-health centers were affected. Also, 315 medical structures were affected. A project estimate for its renovation has been prepared and directed to the Public Works Department. The renovation works of the sites will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

In Tirunelveli, 13 primary health centers and 13 sub health centers have been affected. In Tirunelveli Medical College, there was rainwater inundation in the intensive care unit and radiology block. The flooring has been replaced in these units and the public works department has been advised to prepare a project assessment. Public Works Department has been instructed to take measures to prevent water from entering the Tirunelveli hospital premises in case of heavy rains in the future, " he said.