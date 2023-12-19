South TN floods: Minister Mano Thangaraj flags forecast delay by IMD

CHENNAI: State dairy minister Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday flagged the delay on the part of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in forecasting the severity of the torrential rains in the southern districts that remain marooned since Sunday.

Reflecting the performance of IMD and collective response to deluge, Mano Thangaraj said, "While the Tamil Nadu government has exerted considerable effort to manage this crisis, there is always room for improvement. However, it's important to acknowledge that the unforeseen severity and impact of these events could have been mitigated with more precise and timely forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)."

In a message posted on micro blogging site 'X', Mano Thangaraj said, "A significant issue was the Time Discrepancy in the weather alerts. The gap between the issuance of the Red Alert and the actual flooding was much shorter than what could have been ideal as some western models exhibit in those countries. This critical delay in our forecasting system underscores the need for more immediate and accurate weather alerts."

The minister also raised alarm over the inaccuracy of IMD in comparison with western models and said, "While Western models anticipate heavier and more immediate downpours much more precisely. This disparity potentially affects our readiness and response to the flooding. It is understandable that it is hard in tropical countries. Despite these challenges, this is not a time for blame but for collective ownership and action. The Tamil Nadu government has done its best under the circumstances, yet the insights from the IMD regarding the severity of the situation could have further reduced the impact and loss. With more precise warnings, the extent of property damage could have been lessened, and fewer people would have been stranded."

"It's imperative for the Union Government to reconfigure their approach and take proactive steps. Upgrading our forecasting models and communication systems is essential. We must be better equipped to predict and manage such calamities, reducing their devastating effects, " the minister hailing from Kanyakumari said, suggesting that the government's response to the climate crisis must be swift, effective, and reflect the seriousness of the situation.

Months after returning to power, chief minister M K Stalin asked the union government to upgrade the technology and enhance the capacity of the RMD.