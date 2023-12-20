South TN floods: Indian Army, Air Force continue relief works

CHENNAI: Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) column of Indian Army on Wednesday was split into three columns for ensuring maximum area coverage and Relief and rescue was provided to people in distress in affected areas.

The first Team was deployed around Tuticorin city and outskirts. Second team covered the areas of Karungulam, Arampannai, Kalvai, Adichanallur, Puliyankulam, Vellore. Third team covered the areas of Alwarthirunagari, Kurukatturur, Manjalvilai Sugalthalai.

Crossing lines were established enabling the pedestrians to crops the roads, where roads were cut off. Many people were rescued and assistance based on their conditions, among them 134 were given medical care. Food materials were distributed to over 800 people.

One Mi-17 V5 and four ALH Dhruv helicopters of the IAF continued HADR operations from Madurai and Tuticorin on Dec 20.

Flying for more than 25 hours today, the IAF helicopters dropped nearly 24 tonnes of relief material in the affected areas.

As on date, the IAF has flown more than 48 hours and has delivered nearly 35 tonnes of relief material since the beginning of the relief effort.

Apart from the aircrew flying the helicopters, the mission also includes a team of Garud Commandos who carry out the task of securing the survivors during winch operations.

Back at the launch base, a dedicated team of technicians ensures that the helicopters are fully ready and serviceable at all times so that the missions can go through without a hitch.

Indian Coast Guard continued to deploy its assets including three aircraft and eight independent disaster relief teams to provide relief to stranded citizens affected by widespread floods in south Tamil Nadu district of Tuticorin.

Responding to the developing flood situation after unprecedented rains on 17-18 Dec 23, Indian Coast Guard had positioned one Dornier aircraft and 02 ALH helicopters at Madurai airport on 19 Dec 23.

Working in close coordination with the State administration, the two ICG ALH helicopters air-dropped about 600 Kg of food packets and essential flood relief material provided by State at remote locations inundated with water which remained cut-off due to floods on 19 Dec 23.

The 02 ICG ALH continued their relief sorties with first light on 20 Dec 23. Back to back sorties are being undertaken by the helicopters to supply maximum relief material to the flood affected population.

Meanwhile, 08 Disaster relief teams of ICG District HQ-16 based at Tuticorin are also providing assistance to stranded populace using Gemini boats. These teams are supplying food, water and other essential items in villages where flood waters have ingressed into homes forcing the residents to shift to terraces. Any person with special or any other medical conditions are being evacuated by the ICG Disaster Relief teams to safe locations.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujay, on patrol at sea off Tuticorin is also assisting flood relief efforts. The ship launched its integral helicopter both on 19 and 20 Dec 23 to airdrop food packets prepared onboard in isolated areas near the coastline.

Inspector General Donny Michael, TM(G), Commander Coast Guard Region East visited Tuticorin on 20 Dec 23 to oversee flood relief efforts by ICG. The Regional Commander visited ICG Dist HQ to assess preparedness and held interaction with relief teams of ICG.