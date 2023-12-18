South TN floods: EPS demands govt to act swiftly to carry out rescue, relief measures

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to act swiftly to carry out relief activities for the people in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and neighbouring districts, which have been facing the brunt of heavy downpour.



He cautioned the state government not to repeat its mistakes and delayed response during cyclonic storm Michaung in Chennai and neighbouring districts a week ago.

The government should arrange milk, drinking water, bread and other dry rations to the people affected in the flooded areas.

It should also help the people in need of medical care and medicines. The government should also carry out relief measures in a war footing measures, Palaniswami said in a statement.

He further said that the government should rope in senior bureaucrats and police officers, who were experienced in handling the natural calamities, to restore the damaged roads and telecommunication channels.

He also demanded the government to plan the relief and restoration works meticulously.

Palaniswami, meanwhile, asked the party functionaries not to wait for the government machineries to respond to reach out to the people affected in the torrential rain that lashed Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts and extend relief measures.

He also cautioned the functionaries to make necessary arrangements to avoid overcrowding while distributing relief measures.