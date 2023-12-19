Begin typing your search...

South TN floods: CM Stalin to visit Thoothukudi on Thursday

However, the visit has been deferred by a day now owing to the visit of the central team to the coastal district to assess the damages caused by the heavy downpour there since Sunday

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Dec 2023 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-19 17:30:46.0  )
South TN floods: CM Stalin to visit Thoothukudi on Thursday
X

Chief Minister M K Stalin

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will inspect flood affected Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

Originally, Stalin was scheduled to visit Thoothukudi on Wednesday to inspect the flood affected areas.

However, the visit has been deferred by a day now owing to the visit of the central team to the coastal district to assess the damages caused by the heavy downpour there since Sunday.

A release issued by the state government late Tuesday night said that the CM will visit Madurai on Wednesday night and from there he will visit Thoothukudi the next day (Thursday) as the district administration would be busy accompanying and assisting the central team on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Stalin who was scheduled to return to Chennai tonight is understood to have postponed his return to Wednesday morning.

Tamil NaduTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK StalinFlood affected areascentral teamdistrict administrationCentral team
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X