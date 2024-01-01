South TN floods: Annamalai urges TNPSC to defer exam

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to defer the Combined Engineering Services examination in view of the flood-hit situation in the southern districts.

"Thousands of youths in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts have applied for the Combined Engineering Services Examination of TNPSC. As these districts have been severely affected due to the unprecedented torrential rains and subsequent floods, normalcy is still not fully restored in these districts," Annamalai said in a statement.

"In such a situation, conducting the written examinations will be unfair to the youth", Annamalai noted.

Further, the saffron party leader said, "Despite repeated requests from the candidates to postpone the examinations, it seems that no action has been taken so far. Therefore, I urge the Tamil Nadu government and the Commission to postpone the written examination for the posts in Combined Engineering Services to another date and to give proper opportunity to the flood-hit youth to prepare for the examinations."

The Commission has announced that the written examinations for the posts in Combined Engineering Services will be held on January 6 and 7.

Notably, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has postponed the Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023 to February, in view of the flood-hit situation in the southern districts.