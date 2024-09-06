South Tamil Nadu at heart of Dravidian model, says EV Velu

MADURAI: Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu who inspected the Kalaignar Memorial Library coming up in Madurai, said that south Tamil Nadu has a special place in the Dravidian Model of governance.

The inclusive form of running the government ensures regional development and prosperity all across the state, especially south Tamil Nadu, he said.

The minister also took stock of the flyover construction works in progress at Goripalayam and Melamadai junction.

He had a look at the quality of the construction using a device.

Glyovers are coming up at two primary junctions in Madurai city, which are expected to ease traffic congestion plaguing the temple city.

Around 15 per cent of the Goripalayam bridge works, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 190.40 crore, have been completed, the minister said.

Melamadai bridge is way ahead with 30 per cent of completion of work, which is coming up at a cost of Rs 150.23 crore, the minister said.

Through the Highways Department, as many as 212 works were taken up to develop road infrastructure covering a distance of 281 kilometres at a cost of Rs 515 crore, Velu told reporters.

The erstwhile AIADMK regime went without planning when it came to infra projects, leading to hasty construction of bridges, especially 70 rail over bridges, putting into question the quality of construction, the minister said.

Currently, 30 rail over bridge construction projects, which once remained pending, have been completed, the minister added.