South India Dargahs and Mosque Association welcomes RSS chief's remarks on 1930s defender

Association secretary MGFA Jafar Ali appreciated Bhagwat for publicly recalling Ibrahim's stance that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should not be labelled a communal organisation.

"Recognising a person's contribution irrespective of religion is a powerful expression of mutual respect and democratic spirit," Ali said.

He stated that truth has no religion, humanity has no boundaries, and patriotism belongs to every Indian. He added that the country's history is enriched by people from all faiths, and communities including Christians and Sikhs have an equal stake in the nation's future.

Terming communal harmony a national responsibility and not merely a slogan, Ali emphasised that societal contributions should never be measured by religious identity.

"Our faith may be different, but our constitution is one, our motherland is one, and our future is one," Ali said. He expressed hope that the recognition of Ibrahim would serve as a symbol of mutual respect and national unity.