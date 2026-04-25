South in shock as Centre plans to junk power allocation mechanism

According to the minutes of the 54th Technical Coordination Committee and 57th Southern Regional Power Committee meetings held on March 16 and 17 and released on April 20, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited noted that the draft proposal on discontinuing allocation of power from central generating stations from April 1, 2026, could have far-reaching implications for states’ ability to meet power demand and manage costs.

It argued that any such change should be implemented only prospectively and limited to projects approved after that date. TNPDCL called for “grandfathering” of all existing and pipeline projects, including those under construction, with financial closure or concluded power purchase agreements. It also stressed the need to safeguard home State entitlements and beneficiary shares where investments and planning have already been undertaken.