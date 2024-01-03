South coastal districts of TN likely to get heavy rain

CHENNAI: After a break from intense spell, several districts of south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain till next week due to cyclonic circulation over the sea.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said Northeast Monsoon is expected to withdraw after January 10.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

The low-pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea. Heavy rainfall is predicted over The Nilgiris and Theni districts on Thursday and Friday.

At least five coastal districts such as Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam is likely to get heavy rainfall and yellow alert issued from January 7. Due to the system prevail over the sea, fishermen are advised not to venture for fishing activity over Comorin area till Sunday, P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone center of RMC said.

The meteorological department stated that various parts of the state receives northeast monsoon spell and expected to continue till January 10.

"However, the monsoon rain will be considered till December 31 and records would be maintained with the last three months rainfall data. The monsoon withdrawal is likely to happen in the second or third week of the month, " added the official.

According to RMC rainfall data, Tamil Nadu recorded deficit rainfall from Jan 1 to 8. Except Tirunelveli district received 8.9 mm against the average rainfall of 5 mm which is 79 percent excess than usual.