Special train to run between Secunderabad – Villupuram; temporary stoppage of express trains at Mutupet

CHENNAI: South Central Railway announces operation of special trains in the Secunderabad – Villupuram sector, and temporary stoppage at Mutupet station to clear festival rush, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 07601 Secunderabad – Villupuram Special will leave Secunderabad at 7.40 pm on November 14 (Thursday) and reach Villupuram at 1:05 pm, the following day (two services).

Train no 16361 Ernakulam – Velankanni Express will halt at Mutupet at 2:38 am and leave at 2:39 am on November 10, 12 and 17. In the return direction, train no 16362 Velankanni – Ernakulam Express on November 10, 12, and 17 will halt at Mutupet at 8:53 pm and leave from there at 8:54 pm.