South Central Railway cancels trains due to Andhra, Telangana rains

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has issued the following changes in the pattern of train services due to heavy rain and water logging at various sections.

Cancellation of trains:

1. Train No. 12709 Gudur – Secunderabad Simhapuri Express scheduled to leave at 6:40 pm will be fully cancelled.

2. Train No.12710 Secunderabad – Gudur Simhapuri Express scheduled to leave at 11:05 pm will be fully cancelled.

3. Train No.12615 Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express scheduled to leave at 6:40 pm will be fully cancelled.

4. Train No.12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Mail scheduled to leave at 7:00 pm on September 3 will be cancelled.

5. Train No.22838 Ernakulam – Hatia Weekly Dharti Aaaba Express scheduled to leave at 11:25 pm will be fully cancelled.

6. Train No.22842 Tambaram – Santrgachi Antyodaya Express scheduled to leave at 7:15 am will be fully cancelled.

7. Train No.12868 Puducherry – Howrah Express scheduled to leave at 2:15 pm on September 4 will be cancelled.

8. Train No.18190 Ernakulam – Tata Express scheduled to leave at 7:15 am on September 5 will be cancelled.

9. Train No.06081 Kochuveli – Shalimar AC Special Express scheduled to leave at 4:20 pm on September 6 will be cancelled.

10. Train No.12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Express scheduled to leave at 5:50 am will be fully cancelled.

11. Train No.22606 Tirunelveli – Purulia Express scheduled to leave at 3:00 am on September 7 will be cancelled.

12. Train No.12622 New Delhi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Tamil Nadu Express scheduled to leave at 9:05 pm on September 4 will also be cancelled.

13. Train No.12970 Jaipur – Coimbatore Express scheduled to leave at 7:35 pm on September 3 which was earlier notified as running on diverted route is now fully cancelled.

Passengers can reach the railway authorities for assistance and clarification in the following Helpline numbers (CHENNAI 044-25354995 (BSNL) and 044-25354151 (BSNL).