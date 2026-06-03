South Central Railway announces special trains between Charlapalli and Tiruvannamalai

According to a press release, the special train (No 07001) will leave Charlapalli at 5.50 pm every Thursday from June 4 to September 24 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 1.30 pm the next day (17 services).

In the return direction, the special train (No 07002) will leave Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 pm every Friday from June 5 to September 26 and reach Charlapalli at 4.30 pm the next day (17 services).

The train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment and Tiruvannamalai.