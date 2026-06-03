South Central Railway announces special trains between Charlapalli and Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has announced special trains between Charlapalli and Tiruvannamalai to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season.
According to a press release, the special train (No 07001) will leave Charlapalli at 5.50 pm every Thursday from June 4 to September 24 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 1.30 pm the next day (17 services).
In the return direction, the special train (No 07002) will leave Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 pm every Friday from June 5 to September 26 and reach Charlapalli at 4.30 pm the next day (17 services).
The train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment and Tiruvannamalai.
The coach composition will include three AC two-tier coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, four general second-class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.
Advance reservations for the special train opened at 8 am on June 3.