South Central Railway announces partial cancellation of trains

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified a change in the pattern of train services due to a rolling corridor block from November 6 to November 12.

Train No. 16854 Villupuram – Tirupati Express leaving Villupuram at 05.35 hrs on and from 06th November to 12th November will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati. The train will be short-terminated at Katpadi

Train No. 16853 Tirupati – Villupuram Express leaving Tirupati at 13.40 hrs on and from 06th November to 12th November 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi. The train will commence service from Katpadi at its scheduled departure time of 16.35 hours

Train diversion

Train No. 16381 Pune – Kanniyakumari Express leaving Pune at 23.50 hrs on and from 06th November to 12th November will be diverted to run via Gooty, Dharmavaram, and Pakala skipping stoppages at Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadappa, Razampeta, Koduru, Renigunta and Tirupati

Train No. 16382 Kanniyakumari – Pune Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 08.40 hrs on and from 06th November to 12th November will be diverted to run via Pakala, Dharmavaram, Gooty skipping stoppages at Tirupati, Renigunta, Koduru, Razampeta, Kadappa, Yerraguntla and Tadipatri

Train No. 16733 Rameswaram – Okha Express leaving Rameswaram at 22.30 hrs on 10th November, 2023 will be diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Melpakkam, Renigunta skipping stoppage at Tirupati

Train No. 09519 Madurai – Okha Express leaving Madurai at 01.15 hrs on 10th November, 2023 will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Pakala, Dharmavaram, Gooty skipping stoppages at Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla and Tadipatri, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.