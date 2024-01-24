South-bound omnibuses can’t enter city to pick up, drop passengers

CHENNAI: Amid demands of omnibus operators not to shift operations to the newly constructed Kilambakkam terminus, the review meeting chaired by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar has asked the police to take strict action against omnibuses bound for southern districts carrying passengers from Koyambedu and various parts of the city.

Sivasankar chaired a meeting on the operation of the transport corporation buses and shifting south-bound omnibuses to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam with the department-related officials at CMDA headquarters.

After the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) began operating south-bound buses from Kilambakkam terminus, the State government has decided to shift the operation of the omnibuses from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam from January 24 night onwards.

The Transport Commission has issued a proceeding note stating that no south-bound omnibuses can enter the city beyond Kilambakkam with passengers. Only empty omnibuses could enter the city.

It has also requested the police to ensure that only buses bound for west and north Tamil Nadu can use the Koyambedu terminus. In case of violation, strict action would be taken against the bus operator as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules including action on permits.

The commission also wrote to the online bus ticket booking app to remove the pickup and dropping points of the omnibuses in the city.

However, omnibus owners’ associations have urged the government to allow their operation from Koyambedu until the parking facility is completed at Varadharajapuram. They also pointed out that daily 1,000 omnibuses were being operated from the city but parking facility at Kilambakkam could accommodate only 200 buses. SETC sources said that if omnibuses were allowed to operate only from Koyambedu, it would severely impact their revenue.