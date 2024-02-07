South Asian Conclave to help govt school kids study abroad

CHENNAI: To educate government school students on higher education opportunities abroad, the School Education Department, for the first time, conducted a South Asian Conclave at the Anna Centenary Library on Tuesday.

Delegates from Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan informed students on the need for higher education, especially in foreign countries.

Inaugurating the conclave, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi noted that the State had implemented 57 schemes in the school education sector.

Taiwan delegate Richard Chin noted that scholarship programmes were being implemented in Taiwanese institutions for talented students from India.

Sudhan, member secretary, TN Model Schools said: “Among the 3 students from India who got the opportunity to study in Taiwan, 2 were govt school students from TN.”