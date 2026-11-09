Udhayanidhi slams TVK-led government over nine murders in a day

Condemning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Udhayanidhi alleged that the State was being governed in a poor manner and remarked that the sound of knives during the Deepavali celebrations was louder than that of firecrackers.

"If the Chief Minister visits prisons for inspection, inmates escape, and when he visits police stations, policemen are murdered. There is no safety for the public or even for the police personnel entrusted with protecting them," Udhayanidhi said.

Describing Vijay as a dummy Chief Minister and a paper knife Chief Minister, he questioned how long the government would continue to cheat people by announcing reviews, appointing officials and making allegations against the DMK.

"The day is not far when those in power will have to answer for the tears and blood of the people," Udhayanidhi said.