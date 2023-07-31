Sought tripartite talks to resolve issue, says CPM

CHENNAI: Even as the PMK pushed for scrapping of the plan for lignite mine expansion and closure of the NLC altogether, the CPM has rejected the demand for the closure of the central public sector enterprise while demanding the state and NLC management to hold tripartite talks with farmers to fulfil their demands.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the failure of the NLC to fulfil the reasonable demands of the farmers like adequate compensation, permanent jobs, compensation to farmers and alternative land sites for those residing in poromboke land has created tension among them. “It is condemnable that the NLC has begun canal digging works destroying standing paddy crops which would be harvested in next 10-15 days. Following the farmers protest, the NLC has agreed to pay for the crop damages. The management should have held talks with the farmers as it fears flooding during the monsoon. Instead, the NLC used the police to scare away the farmers and villagers,” he said.

On the clashes during the PMK protest seeking NLC’s removal, he said that it is justifiable to condemn the NLC’s failure to fulfil the assurances, but the demand for its closure is unacceptable. “Tripartite talks should be held by the NLC with regard to compensation, employment and welfare of the villages to reach an amicable settlement,” he said.

CPM central committee member P Shanmugham said that except for PMK no other political party has sought the closure of the NLC as such. “We are not in favour of such a demand,” he told DT Next. He said that the NLC seems to have exhausted its Mine-I and it has impacted the power generation. He said that apart from the adequate compensation for the land, the landowners are demanding a permanent job for a family member in the PSU.