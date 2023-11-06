Sought AIADMK leaders’ appointment for NEET abolition signature campaign: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: State sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he has sought the appointment of all parties, including the AIADMK to muster support for the signature campaign launched by the DMK youth wing to secure exemption for the state from NEET.

Talking to media persons after visiting and collecting the signature of VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan here, Udhayanidhi staid that starting from sister Anitha of Airyalur to Jagadeeshan of Chennai recently this year, as many as 22 students have lost their lives due to NEET.

Justifying that the "50 lakh signature campaign" has been launched to emphasize that the state does not need such an entrance test claiming students' lives and Class XII public exams would suffice, Udhayanidhi reiterated that though the signature campaign is led by the youth, students and doctors wing of the DMK, it is not a problem of the DMK or its youth wing. It is a problem for all people, mainly the students aspiring to be doctors.

Their education rights are being snatched. Hence, everyone must come forward to support the campaign.

Asked if he would meet the AIADMK and PMK leaders who are also opposed to NEET, the minister said, "I am ready to meet leaders of all parties. I have sought the appointment of all leaders. I appeal to all people to participate in the campaign. AIADMK also supported the Bill seeking exemption for the state from NEET."

Adding that NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu during the AIADMK regime, the DMK youth wing leader accused the AIADMK of covering up the disapproval of the NEET exemption bill twice and said that it was the time for the principal opposition party to make amends.

Recalling the meeting with the state Congress president K S Alagiri a few days ago and Monday's meeting with Thirumavalavan, Udhayanidhi said that everyone must participate in the campaign to make it a people's movement.

He also announced that he would collect the signature of all college students. On whether he would collect the signatures of INDIA bloc leaders, he answered in the affirmative and said that he would attempt to collect, but he must muster everyone's support in TN.

He also announced that they have collected 10 lakh signatures so far, including three lakh through the website www.banneet.in.