Soon, TN engg students to participate in govt projects

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind move, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to involve engineering students to take up real time projects to find technological solutions in order to solve and rectify various issues and challenges faced by state government departments.

Projects or internships is mandatory for final year engineering students across the State and about 80 per cent of engineering students, especially in the government institutions, takes up projects like e-governance, civil construction, and IT to submit them to their respective colleges. But according to a senior official from the Higher Education Department, the students only do their projects with the private firms at present.

Hence, the state government has decided to allow engineering students to take up real time projects at the government departments, he said.

“This new initiative, which is expected to begin this academic year, will be monitored by state-owned Tamil Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII).

Stating that at present there are more than 40 government departments, he said “each department will have its own issues to further improve the functioning of the day to day activities.”

He said the objective of the initiative is to give projects for the students in the government departments to identify their talent. Pointing out that the students could select the projects in their required stream, he said “they (students) would be asked to send the proposals to the selection committee, which would be formed shortly.” The official said the students’ project proposals would be carefully scrutinised by the panel and select it accordingly.

Claiming that the government would provide all the help to the students, who were selected, the official said the students will work in groups in each projects.

He said around 40 good projects, which are completed, would be selected by the expert panel and would be likely be implemented. “Of the total selected projects, ten best student’s innovations would get Rs 1 lakh reward each,” he said adding “to encourage the rest of the students, Rs 25,000 would be given to each project”.