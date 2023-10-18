Soon, Tamil Nadu to have own tourism app

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing digitisation efforts, the Tamil Nadu government has decided develop an official State tourism app shortly to capture and showcase major tourism attractions, with a special focus on its historical and cultural sites.

A senior official from the Tourism Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that at present the IT authorities are developing a comprehensive Tamil Nadu Tourism App, which will contain all the aspects to woo travellers.

“The mobile application will assist the international and domestic tourists to showcase Tamil Nadu as a holistic destination, revolving around major experiences including heritage, adventure and culture,” he added.

Stating the app is being developed keeping in mind the preferences of the modern traveller, he said the app follows the latest trends and technologies of international standards and has been equipped with features to assist the traveller in each phase of their journey.

Pointing out that a user can travel through various resources including hotels and transport, he said “to book any of these resources, the user will register as a tourist and the registration process will be very simple.”

The official claimed that the Tamil Nadu Tourism mobile app holds almost all the features that tourists would expect in their tour guide.

“Other features include exploring tourist attractions on your own, sharing information and visuals of new-found destinations, and finding clean and safe restrooms anywhere in the state,” the official said.

He added that the app also provides information on the nearby attractions from the place of your stay, directions, exclusive pictures, and videos of Tamil Nadu.

“The exclusive travel 24X7 desk will offer travel tips, details on maps, souvenir shops and other essential information besides providing information centres for queries regarding visa on arrival or about travel for the foreign tourists,’’ he said adding the registered app members will also get weather alerts”.

He said the app will also offer a unified ticketing platform for all tourists to book tickets of tourist spots and activities