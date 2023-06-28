Soon, govt to hold exams to recruit college faculties

CHENNAI: In a bid to create more transparency, the Tamil Nadu government has changed the methodology for recruiting assistant professors in state-run Arts and Science colleges.



Similarly, the Higher Education Department also modified the existing method of recruitment of guest lecturers.



A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has been entrusted with recruiting both regular assistant professors and guest lecturers in the government Arts and Science colleges across the state, depending on the existing vacancies.



Stating that TRB has issued notification for recruiting over 2,300 regular assistant professors recently, he said, “However, due to various reasons, including litigations, the recruitment process could not be completed.”



He said the state government had taken serious note of the issue and a high-level committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the chief minister, and it was decided to dispense with the practice of allowing weightage marks for qualifications, teaching experience and interview.



The official said the new methodology is to introduce a competitive written examination for 200 marks and 30 marks for the interview component for those who aspire for recruited as assistant professors in government colleges. “The subjects for the written exam have already been prepared,” he added.



Pointing out that the newly revised methodology will ensure a free, fair and transparent recruitment process, the official, however, said the candidates will be selected for the competitive exam after they fulfil the qualification mentioned by the TRB.



He said after a detailed discussion with all the stakeholders concerning the new methodology for recruitment and has ordered to recruit of over 4,000 assistant professors in government colleges, taking into consideration the estimate of vacancies up to the year 2019-20.



Similarly, the official said the existing method of recruitment of guest lecturers has also been modified, and applications have been invited online from eligible candidates. “A committee has also been constituted to select the eligible meritorious guest lecturers following fair and transparent selection procedure,” he said, adding the recruitment process has been carried out in a phased manner.

