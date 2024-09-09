Soon, ferry service to be operated along Ramanathapuram coast

CHENNAI: With an aim to improve accessibility, enrich the visitor experience and further boost the tourism sector to Ramanathapuram, the TN Maritime Board (TNMB) has decided to operate a passenger ferry service along Ramanathapuram coast.

According to the sources, the TNMB has proposed the operation of a short sea-tourist ferry service along the Ramanathapuram coast including Rameswaram, Devipattinam and Pamban.

“The proposed ferry service would boost Ramanathapuram’s local economy and also increase the flow of domestic and international tourists to the district. This will in turn increase the direct and indirect employment opportunities in the State,” opined a senior official, TNMB.

For this, the TNMB has invited expression of interest (EOI) from ferry owners and operators with experience in the operation of such services. “Applicants are required to submit their EOI along with all the details by 11 am on October 7,” said the vice chairman and CEO of TNMB.

Ferry owners and operators can operate the service at potential locations along the Ramanathapuram coast including Rameswaram, Pamban and Devipattinam, covering any sections of the coast with a travel time of not more than 2-3 hours on a high-speed passenger ferry.

Why Ramanathapuram? “Ramnad or Mugavai is one of the oldest regions in TN and famous for its connection to the Ramayana. The district has many tourist attractions such as Rameswaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Memorial, Pamban bridge, Devipattinam, Tiruppullani, Tiru Uthirakosamangai and Erwadi,,” reads the document of TNMB, accessed by DT Next. “Along with Varanasi, Rameswaram is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage, attracting millions of devotees, pilgrims and tourists annually. This presents a significant opportunity for developing additional tourist attractions and enhancing the local economy.”