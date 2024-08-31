Soon, cancer screening mandatory for all above 18 years in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a move that would boost cancer awareness significantly in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said all those above 18 years of age would be subjected to cancer screening in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at an event in Salem on Saturday, he pointed out that cancer was on the rise globally. "When it comes to Tamil Nadu, we noticed a large number of cases in Erode, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Nagercoil. So, the State government has decided to start mandatory screening in these areas last year," he said.

Following this, it has been decided that cancer screening would be made mandatory for those above the age of 18 in all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu very soon, he said. "If detected early, cancer can be treated very efficiently," he noted.