Son beats Kadaisi Vivasayi actor to death in Usilampatti

MADURAI: An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son in Usilampatti near Madurai on Sunday. The deceased victim was identified as Kasammal (71), who resided at Anaiyur village in Usilampatti.

She had also acted in an national award winning film ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’,, sources said. Her elder son Namakodi (52), who was deserted by his wife, asked his mother money to buy liquor.

Since Kasammal refused to give him money, Namakodi got enraged and beat mother repeatedly on her head.

Kasammal, who was found bleeding from head injuries, succumbed and died on the spot. Based on a complaint, Usilampatti Taluk police filed a case and arrested him.