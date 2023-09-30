Some people look at everything from glass of politics: RN Ravi on parties opposing PM Vishwakarma Yojana

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday lashed out at parties opposing the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Tamil Nadu and said that some people looked at everything from the glass of politics.

In a veiled attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other parties opposing the PM Vishwakarma Yojana Governor RN Ravi said, "Unfortunately in our country, for a long, even today, Some people look at everything from the glass of politics. Some people are criticising PM Vishwakarma Yojana and calling it 'Kula Kalvi Thittam'... as if a son or daughter of a blacksmith should be a blacksmith. These are the people who have kept the society divided."

Governor Ravi further said that there were people who in the name of social justice, have still kept a large section of the country, especially people of SC and ST community, suppressed. "I read in the newspaper that a lady chairperson elected two years ago was not allowed to take the oath of office because she comes from a particular community. And, we proudly say that we are the champions of social justice," he said.

Notably, P Indumathi (Tirupattur district), could not take the oath of office, two years after winning the rural local poll, as she belonged to the SC community. DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress, CPI (M), Dravidar Kazhagam, and a few other parties in Tamil Nadu have been opposing the Centre's Vishwakarma Yojana, claiming it to be an attempt to continue with caste-based hereditary professions. Dravidar Kazhagam held a big protest on September 6 in Chennai against 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme' saying the Union government was trying to impose caste-based hereditary occupations.

Many like-minded organizations and political parties are also to participate in that protest.

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme on September 17 to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', aimed at supporting Vishwakarma artisans and promoting entrepreneurship, holds the promise of providing financial assistance to countless individuals from this community.

The scheme aligns with the government's commitment to uplift and empower marginalized sections of society, fulfilling the promise of inclusive growth and economic development.