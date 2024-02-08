Some parts of TN to get mild showers from Feb 13

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas of Tamil Nadu from February 13. However, the rest of the State will experience dry weather for the next few days.

A trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh now runs east Vidarbha and neighbourhood to north interior Karnataka across Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, some areas of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall activity from Tuesday.

The weather officials predicted that maximum temperature will surge by one to two degrees Celsius especially over coastal and interior districts throughout this month due to a decrease in the moisture level over the sea.

Also, cold weather is expected in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu during the early morning hours.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 31-32 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 22-23 degree Celsius for the next two days.

An independent weather blogger stated that hot weather conditions are likely to occur in many places in the west interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

However, during night times the weather would remain pleasant.