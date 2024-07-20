Some forces exploiting Armstrong’s murder to denigrate VCK: Thol Tirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Advising his cadre to abstain from the rally organized by director Pa Ranjith to pay tribute to slain BSP state president Armstrong, VCK chief Thol Tirumavalavan on Saturday said that some forces inimical to the VCK were deliberately trying to denigrate the party.

Talking to media persons here, VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Tirumavalavan said that a group was deliberately spreading rumours as if VCK was working in favour of the ruling DMK for political gains.

"The nation knows who unleashed them. Under such circumstances, we must understand their intentions. Some political ignoramus on the payroll of some forces opposed to the VCK are even exploiting Armstrong's murder and trying to denigrate VCK more than the DMK, " Thiruma said, advising his cadre to attend the events such forces take part in.

Asking his cadre to individually organize tributes to Armstrong, the VCK president said, "We need not collaborate with anyone. Anyone could invite us and ask us to collaborate. The forces might take part in such events and create confusion. Let them say anything they want against the DMK. That party will handle it. We are not related to it. But, they are dragging VCK in and distorting things. We must not allow it to happen. VCK is not opposed to any Dalit movement. We have not criticized any Dalit leader. They are spreading lies against us," he added.

Arguing that BSP national leader Mayawati was well within her rights to demand CBI probe into the murder of her state party president, Tiruma who admitted to make similar demands in the past said that he insisted that the state police must not be lackadaisical on the issue and powerful people must have been involved in it and it would require major funding.

"I also insisted that whoever is involved in the murder must be brought to the books. But my statement was tweaked as if I sought a CBI probe. But some people are repeatedly spreading lies on social media that we have changed our stand in favour of the DMK. BJP and PMK demand CBI probe. It is their right. If they don't have faith in the state police, how can we have faith in the CBI," Thiruma reasoned, listing out the CBI's failure's in Sankarasubbu's son's death, DSP Lakshmipriya's death and Ramajayam murder cases.