CHENNAI: The State government is working with the Governor to resolve the deadlock over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to State universities, with some progress or a temporary solution expected within three weeks, Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the Madras High Court.
The court had earlier directed the Higher Education Secretary to explain the steps taken to restore normalcy in 14 Tamil Nadu universities, including Madras and Anna universities, which are functioning without Vice-Chancellors or syndicates.
The court issued the direction while hearing a batch of contempt petitions against Annamalai University over the delay in payment of pension benefits to eligible pensioners.
When the case came up for hearing again before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, Advocate General Narayan submitted that the government was working with the Governor to resolve the deadlock over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and that some progress or a temporary solution would be reached within three weeks
He added that the State government had not yet decided whether to withdraw the amendments to the university laws that transferred the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors from the Governor to the State government. However, he assured the court that a permanent solution would be found.
Following this, the judge adjourned the hearing.