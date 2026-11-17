The court had earlier directed the Higher Education Secretary to explain the steps taken to restore normalcy in 14 Tamil Nadu universities, including Madras and Anna universities, which are functioning without Vice-Chancellors or syndicates.

The court issued the direction while hearing a batch of contempt petitions against Annamalai University over the delay in payment of pension benefits to eligible pensioners.

When the case came up for hearing again before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, Advocate General Narayan submitted that the government was working with the Governor to resolve the deadlock over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and that some progress or a temporary solution would be reached within three weeks