Solomon Pappaiah: The man who took Tamil to the masses through Pattimandrams

MADURAI: Professor and renowned Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah, who popularised Tamil literature and social themes through Pattimandrams and became an iconic voice of Tamil public discourse, died at the age of 90 due to an age-related ailment at a private hospital here on Friday.
If the Dravidian movement leaders used cinema to popularise Tamil identity, literature and culture among the subaltern masses, Pappaiah effectively used the television from the early nineties until last year to take the same message to households across Tamil Nadu.
He moderated more than 12,000 Pattimandrams (Tamil debate programmes) across the globe and received several honours, including the Padma Shri in 2021 and the Tamil Nadu Government’s Kalaimamani award in 2000. Yet, he is remembered for his simplicity, humour and humility.
“He visited our college two months ago. During an interaction with students, he said ‘it was Kundrakudi Adigal (Saivite ascetic), not me, who was the first to take Tamil to the masses through Pattimandrams,’” recalls N Govindarajan, associate professor, Department of Tamil, American College.
Solomon Pappaiah never hesitated to acknowledge the crucial role played by American College in shaping his identity.
Born into a poor family in Madurai on February 22, 1936, Pappiah had eight siblings and had overcome considerable hardship in his early years. Recognising his talent, the American College gave him an opportunity to serve the institution. He went on to work in the Tamil department of the college from 1961 to 1994.
“While promoting Tamil studies at the college, Pappiah gave equal importance to taking complex Tamil literature and social ideas to the masses through his inimitable oratory in Pattimandrams,” said J Evanjelin Monoharan, a retired Tamil professor from the college, who was also Pappiah’s student both at the college and in Pattimandrams.
“Before Pappiah reached households through the television, he travelled extensively across Tamil Nadu in the seventies and eighties, conducting Pattimandrams in villages and cities, particularly during temple festivals,” the professor recalled.
What is more striking is that, following the efforts of prominent figures such as DMK leader CN Annadurai in politics and Kundrakudi Adigal in the spiritual sphere, he democratised Tamil oratory, taking it from the confines of scholarly circles to the wider public, said professor Govindarajan.
“In the Pattimandrams organised by Pappiah, one could witness people from all walks of life participating in debates on subjects ranging from ancient Tamil literature to contemporary issues relevant to the society. His humour and ability to explain complex ideas in simple words will remain in people’s memory,” he said.
While people will remember Pappiah for popularising the Tirukkural through television programmes, the scholarly world will remember him for his academic contributions, including his recent work on Sangam literature, said the professors.
Pappiah’s body has been kept at his residence in Gnanolipuram for public homage. According to his family members, his mortal remains will be cremated at the Thathaneri electric crematorium in Madurai on Saturday afternoon.