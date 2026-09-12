Solomon Pappaiah: The man who took Tamil to the masses through Pattimandrams

“Before Pappiah reached households through the television, he travelled extensively across Tamil Nadu in the seventies and eighties, conducting Pattimandrams in villages and cities, particularly during temple festivals,” the professor recalled.

What is more striking is that, following the efforts of prominent figures such as DMK leader CN Annadurai in politics and Kundrakudi Adigal in the spiritual sphere, he democratised Tamil oratory, taking it from the confines of scholarly circles to the wider public, said professor Govindarajan.

“In the Pattimandrams organised by Pappiah, one could witness people from all walks of life participating in debates on subjects ranging from ancient Tamil literature to contemporary issues relevant to the society. His humour and ability to explain complex ideas in simple words will remain in people’s memory,” he said.

While people will remember Pappiah for popularising the Tirukkural through television programmes, the scholarly world will remember him for his academic contributions, including his recent work on Sangam literature, said the professors.

Pappiah’s body has been kept at his residence in Gnanolipuram for public homage. According to his family members, his mortal remains will be cremated at the Thathaneri electric crematorium in Madurai on Saturday afternoon.