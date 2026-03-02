Solo poll gamble meets discontent in TVK ranks

The fledgling outfit, led by actor Vijay, had signalled its intent to test its strength independently after alliance talks failed to crystallise. While the move was projected as a show of confidence, sections of the cadre privately expressed reservations over the risks of a solo contest in a polarised political landscape.

That undercurrent has now deepened with the leadership drawing up a three-member shortlist for each constituency and moving towards announcing one nominee per seat. Several district secretaries and locally influential figures have found themselves excluded from the proposed panels, triggering disappointment within organisational ranks.

"We were asked to gear up for a standalone fight, which many believed required maximum internal cohesion. Now, some senior district faces are not even in the shortlist. That has unsettled workers who have built the party structure on the ground," a district secretary from western Tamil Nadu told DT Next.

The strain is particularly notable because Vijay has repeatedly asserted that "the candidate in every constituency is Vijay," underscoring a campaign centred on his leadership and appeal.