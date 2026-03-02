Solo poll gamble meets discontent in TVK ranks

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is grappling with visible internal fault lines ahead of its maiden Assembly election, as unease over the party's decision to contest alone converges with fresh resentment over the finalisation of candidates for all 234 constituencies.
The fledgling outfit, led by actor Vijay, had signalled its intent to test its strength independently after alliance talks failed to crystallise. While the move was projected as a show of confidence, sections of the cadre privately expressed reservations over the risks of a solo contest in a polarised political landscape.
That undercurrent has now deepened with the leadership drawing up a three-member shortlist for each constituency and moving towards announcing one nominee per seat. Several district secretaries and locally influential figures have found themselves excluded from the proposed panels, triggering disappointment within organisational ranks.
"We were asked to gear up for a standalone fight, which many believed required maximum internal cohesion. Now, some senior district faces are not even in the shortlist. That has unsettled workers who have built the party structure on the ground," a district secretary from western Tamil Nadu told DT Next.
The strain is particularly notable because Vijay has repeatedly asserted that "the candidate in every constituency is Vijay," underscoring a campaign centred on his leadership and appeal.
Seeking to quell dissent, party general secretary N Anand addressed a workers' committee meeting here on Sunday and issued an unambiguous directive. "The person announced by Vijay is the candidate. Everyone must extend full cooperation to that nominee," he said.
"In the Assembly election, whoever Vijay declares as the candidate, district secretaries must work wholeheartedly for them. Even if you are not chosen as the candidate, you should not feel disappointed but continue to work for the party. The leader has entered politics, placing his trust in you," Anand added, urging discipline within the ranks.
However, district-level functionaries indicate that morale management may be as critical as electoral strategy in the coming weeks.
"A section of workers believed an alliance would have improved our prospects. Now, with established local leaders possibly being sidelined, the cadre needs reassurance," said a functionary from the delta region.
A state-level worker referred to reports of a 60:40 formula in candidate selection, suggesting a blend of existing cadre and new entrants.
"If long-serving figures (referring to TVMI) are overlooked, mobilisation could become a challenge. At this stage, unity is essential, " the functionary told this correspondent.